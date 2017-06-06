The U.S. Small Business Administration, or SBA, is hosting an entrepreneurship training session for veterans, National Guard members, Reservists and their spouses on Thursday, June 29, at the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce, 331 W. 3rd St., Davenport.
Boots to Business: Reboot introduces participants to business ownership basics, business concepts and developing a business plan. Introduction to Entrepreneurship, the first step in the two-step training, is 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and features instructors from SBA and its partners. Snacks will be provided.
The training session also connects participants to Iowa’s small business resource network including SBA, SCORE, the Women’s Business Center, America’s Small Business Development Centers Iowa, the Veteran’s Business Outreach Centers and the Iowa Center for Industrial Research and Service.
Step two is the Foundations of Entrepreneurship course, an eight-week online course with instructors from the SBA Network.
To register, visit sbavets.force.com. For more information, call 515-284-4026.