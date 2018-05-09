An Accredited Airport Executive with the Port of Seattle, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, could soon become the Quad-City International Airport's new executive director.
The Rock Island County Metropolitan Airport Authority announced Wednesday that Ben Leischner is the leading candidate to replace retiring Aviation Director Bruce Carter. The airport authority is expected to vote on the recommendation and the terms of an agreement at its next board meeting on Tuesday.
In a news release, the authority said Leischner currently is in discussions with ADK Consulting & Executive Search, the firm retained by the airport authority to conduct the nationwide search.
Leischner is expected to join the Quad-City airport near the end of May with June devoted to transitional activities and community events, the release said.
Leischner, who has been with the Seattle airport since 2011, now serves as the airline system resource manager. He previously worked with the Port of Bellingham, Bellingham International Airport, Washington, and DY Consultants. He has a diversified background in airport planning, operations and airline negotiations.
When contacted by the Quad-City Times, Leischner declined to comment Wednesday pending the airport authority's action next week.
Carter is retiring July 1 after 19 years at the helm of the Quad-City airport.
Leischner was one of four finalists who arrived in April to spend time in the Quad-Cities and meet with the airport authority's commissioners.
The search drew a candidate pool of 37 applicants, including 13 who hold the American Association of Airport Executive certification.
He holds a Master of Public Administration degree with concentration in aviation policy from the University of Nebraska, and a bachelor of science degree in aviation management and flight operations. He also is a multi-engine commercial instrument rated pilot.