After nearly two decades, the Quad-City International Airport has a new leader.
Following a closed session, the Rock Island County Metropolitan Airport Authority appointed longtime Seattle airport executive Ben Leischner as its executive director. He will replace retiring Aviation Director Bruce Carter at the end of May.
"I am very excited to join the Metropolitan Airport Authority of Rock Island County and to partner with the board in the continued success of the Quad-City International Airport," Leischner said in a news release. "I am very impressed by the people and the community the airport serves and I look forward to partnering with local leaders in pursuing regional initiatives that increase services for the community."
Leischner will join the Quad-Cities after a 14-year-long career with the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, where he served as airport operations manager. He has also previously worked with the Port of Bellingham, Bellingham International Airport and DY Consultants, according to a news release.
The board approved a five-year employment agreement with a $200,000 annual base salary, according to Interim Chairman of the Board of Commissioners John Malvik.
"The board has worked hard to ensure that the best candidates from a strong field of nationwide applicants were interviewed," Malvik said. "While interviewing the finalists, Ben (Leischner) distinguished himself and impressed the board with his knowledge, enthusiasm and expertise. The board believes that Ben will prove to be a dynamic and energetic leader of our airport for years to come."
Carter, who joined the Quad-City airport in 1999, will retire after 42 years in the industry. His career has included work as a commercial pilot, air traffic controller and airport manager. Malvik said he will continue to serve through the end of June.
The national search was conducted by ADK Executive Search, a retained executive search firm that specializes in aviation.