Deere & Co. reported a 50-percent increase in net income for the second quarter as it set a new record for quarterly profits and raised its full-year outlook amid rising equipment sales.
In its earnings report Friday, the Moline-based Deere announced net income of $1.208 billion for the quarter, ended April 29, or $3.67 per share. That compared with $808.5 million, or $2.50 per share, for the same quarter last year.
"It is the highest quarter for net income in company history," Deere spokesman Ken Golden said in an interview.
The previous record was in second quarter of 2013, when Deere's earnings were $1.084 million.
The record performance came as equipment net sales climbed 34 percent in the quarter to $9.747 billion and to $15.721 billion for the first six months. That compared with $7.260 billion and $11.958 billion for the same respective periods last year.
"John Deere reported another quarter of strong performance helped by a broad-based improvement in market conditions throughout the world and a favorable customer response to our lineup of innovative products," Deere Chairman and CEO Samuel Allen said in an earnings news release.
Deere also reported net income for the first six months of $673.2 million, or $2.05 per share, compared with $1.007 billion, or $3.14 per share, for the same period last year.
The company said the quarter and first six months were effected by impacts of the new U.S. tax reform enacted in December.
The strong quarter also led Deere to raise its full-year outlook for profits to about $2.3 billion, up from its forecast of $2.1 billion a quarter ago. Without the provisional income tax adjustments associated with tax reform, the forecast would be about $3.1 billion, Deere said.
Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 29 percent to $10.720 billion for the quarter and rose 27 percent to $17.633 billion for the first six months. Deere now expects sales and revenues to increase by about 26 percent for the year.
"We are encouraged by strengthening demand for our products and believe Deere is well-positioned to capitalized on further growth in the world's agricultural and construction equipment markets," Allen said in the release.
In a conference call with analysts, company leaders said the strong results were offset by rising costs of raw materials, particularly steel, as well as increased costs for freight and for research and development.
Allen said in the release that Deere is addressing the costs through "a continued focus on structural cost reduction and future pricing actions."
He added "Deere made significant progress working with its suppliers to ramp up production and ensure that products reach customers in a timely manner."
On the analyst call, Max Guinn, president of Deere's Worldwide Construction and Forestry division, discussed the impact of the company's acquisition of the Wirtgen Group in December.
Wirtgen, a global road construction equipment manufacturer, added 12 percent to net sales for the quarter and 9 percent year-to-date. Wirtgen had an operating profit of $41 million for the quarter and an operating loss of $51 million year to date. Deere said the loss was attributable to the unfavorable effects of purchase accounting and acquisition costs.
"The economic environment for Construction and Forestry looks good," Guinn said. He pointed to strong trends ahead including stronger GDP, a solid demand for new housing, increased construction spending by the oil and gas sector as well as continued improvement in machine rental sector.
"Importantly, transportation spending is solid...," he said, adding "Wirtgen continues to meet our high expectations."
He said the division now expects sales to be up 83 percent for the year, of which, Wirtgen will add about 56 percent.
"Construction has a lot of positive momentum," Golden said after the call. "Wirtgen is certainly a big part of the construction and forestry story, but separate from that Construction and Forestry has increased markets."
In the second quarter, the divisions sales rose 84 percent with Wirtgen adding 60 percent. But another 24-percent increase came from Deere's traditional construction business, he said.
"As spending around the world continues to increase for food products and infrastructure Deere & Company and its employees will benefit from that type of macro trend," Golden said.