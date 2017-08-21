Sempra Energy bids $9.45B for Oncor, topping Buffett offer

FILE - In a Monday, May 8, 2017, file photo, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett speaks during an interview at the Fox Business Network in Omaha, Neb. Sempra Energy is buying Texas power transmitter Oncor for $9.45 billion in cash, wresting it away from Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway. Sempra said Monday, Aug. 21, that it will also pick up $9.35 billion of the company’s debt. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)