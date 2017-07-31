HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Senate is meeting in a special legislative session to cast the deciding votes on a state employee labor concessions package that's needed to help save $1.5 billion over two years.
Monday's expected vote comes a week after the House of Representatives approved the deal 78-72.
Republicans and some Democrats have expressed concerns about whether the labor agreement reached between Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and union leaders saves enough money. Some also worry it includes a four-year no-layoff clause and locks in pension and health benefits until 2027.
There's an 18-18 partisan divide in the Senate. Democratic Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman can break a tie.
Senate members are also expected to vote on amended agreements that could lead to Connecticut's first casino on nontribal land.