TIJERAS, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico authorities say they were alerted to a potentially deadly domestic violence situation involving a woman and child thanks to a piece of smart home technology.
The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office detailed the case Monday, saying the woman had been threatened and hit in the face with a handgun. When the suspect asked if she had called the sheriff, that prompted Amazon's voice assistant Alexa to dial 911.
Sheriff Manuel Gonzales says the unexpected use of the technology possibly helped save a life.
The call resulted in an hours-long standoff earlier this month with the suspect, 28-year-old Eduardo Barros. Authorities eventually used a police dog to help take Barros into custody.
He's facing several charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated battery and assault with a deadly weapon.