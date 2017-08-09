Shoppers have many high-end card options, but for how long?

FILE - This file photo provided by JPMorgan Chase shows a likeness of the Chase Sapphire Reserve Card. Shoppers who want a lot of high-end rewards on their credit cards currently have plenty of options. Ever since JPMorgan Chase launched its $450-a-year Sapphire Reserve Card in 2016, there’s been a proliferation of cards joining it and the American Express Platinum Card in offering big perks for a big annual fee. But whether enough people are willing to hold many of these cards may determine how sustainable the expansion is. (JPMorgan Chase via AP, File)