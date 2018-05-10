A healthcare executive with a long career in business and philanthropy, Pat Shouse, has been named the new president of the Trinity Health Foundation.
This week, UnityPoint Health Trinity announced the appointment, effective immediately. Shouse began her career with Trinity in 2006, and has served on the board of trustees for Trinity Medical Center, Trinity Regional Health System and Trinity College of Nursing and Health Sciences, according to a news release.
"We are thrilled to have a seasoned executive in Pat Shouse continue the important work of Trinity Health Foundation," said UnityPoint Health Trinity President and CEO Rick Seidler. "The foundation raises critical funds that go directly to improving patient care in the Quad-Cities and we are grateful to this community for its continued support."
Shouse has acted as a leader of Friends of Trinity and its 350 members and volunteers, to support the Trinity Medical Center through fundraising, according to a news release. Friends of Trinity has awarded more than $4 million in grants to UnityPoint Health Trinity.
"I am humbled by the generosity and passion of our donors and the impact they've made," Shouse said, in a news release. "Philanthropy is a gift from the heart. Our team's goal will be to work hard and build the trust of present and future donors so that we can help our team members provide our community with first-class healthcare. We align our work with UnityPoint Health's mission to get the best outcome for our patients. The future of Trinity is bright and I am very honored to have this opportunity."
In addition to serving on Trinity's various boards, Shouse current serves as chairman of the board of the John Deere Classic, plus serves on the board of the American Red Cross.
Last year, the Trinity Health Foundation funded more than $2.2 million in capital projects, equipment, supplies, patient assistance, community outreach and staff education, according to a news release.