SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota law firm claims a Minnesota couple is trying to duck out of paying attorney's fees from the sale of their land to the Dakota Access pipeline.
The lawsuit says the pipeline company initially offered Bradley and Kerry Williams, of Mendota Heights, $101,000 for an easement on 3.41 acres in South Dakota. Meierhenry Sargent LLP says the price jumped to $750,000 after the couple hired it.
The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports (http://argusne.ws/2iN3NSW ) the firm alleges the couple later fired it to get out of $216,000 in fees. That's a third of the extra money the firm says it secured for them. The lawsuit, which was moved to federal court last week, seeks arbitration.
The Williamses attorney, Edward Sheu (shoo), says they'll respond in court and declined further comment.