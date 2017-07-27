NEW YORK (AP) — Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $202.1 million.
The New York-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share.
The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 4 cents per share.
The satellite radio company posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.32 billion.
Sirius XM expects full-year revenue of $5.38 billion.
Sirius XM shares have climbed 21 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 24 percent in the last 12 months.
