FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2015, file photo, job applications and information for the Gap Factory Store sit on a table during a job fair at Dolphin Mall in Miami. The U.S. economy acquired an exclusive label Friday, July 28, 2017: Recession-free for eight full years. Unemployment has fallen dramatically, from a peak of 10 percent in October 2009 to 4.4. But the long-term unemployed, those out of work for six months or more _ make up an unusually large share of today’s jobless: 24 percent, versus 4 percent eight years deep into the 1961-1969 expansion and 12 percent in 1991-2001. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)