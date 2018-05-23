After years of serving up smokehouse-style steaks and hanging businessmen's ties from the ceiling, Sneaky Pete's Woodfire Grille in LeClaire is closed.
The bar and restaurant, at 207 N. Cody Road, has been closed this week. While owner Russell Schickling did not return a call for comment as of press time Wednesday, he posted a message thanking customers on the restaurant's Facebook page.
"Thank you to all of our wonderful customers and employees I've met over the years. It's been a fun 18 years but (it) was time for a new chapter," he wrote. "I wish nothing but the best for all my employees."
In the post, he said a new owner will likely remodel the building.
"Craig Wagner will be doing something at Sneaky Pete's — will be remodeling the building," he wrote. "And as you know he does wonderful things. He owns Blue Iguana and (Steventon's). (It) will be something nice for my customers and LeClaire, so wish me and my family good luck on our new adventures."
Wagner could not be reached by press time Wednesday.
The closure announcement comes after more than a decade of bad luck for Sneaky Pete's, including a fight against bankruptcy, plus three fires that shut down the restaurant's kitchen, in 2002, 2006 and 2013.
