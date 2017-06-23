LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder is urging the Republican-led Michigan House to pass economic development tax incentives when it meets in July, saying there's still time to lure a Taiwanese electronics giant to the state.
Snyder told The Associated Press Friday that the job-creation program is "straightforward" and is about "more and better jobs." House Speaker Tom Leonard canceled a vote on the bills Tuesday, citing concerns that Snyder had cut a deal with Democrats to "undermine" other GOP policy priorities. He declined to elaborate.
Snyder, who's on a European trade mission, said in a phone interview "it shouldn't be about partisanship" and "doesn't it make sense that I should be talking to Republicans and Democrats?"
Michigan is talking with Foxconn, which plans to locate a display panel factory in the U.S.