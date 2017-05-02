SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Voters in New Mexico's capital city will decide Tuesday whether to add a tax on sugary sodas and other sweetened beverages that would follow the examples of several cities across the United States.
Final balloting opened in Santa Fe after weeks of intensive publicity campaigns that have blanketed the city with fliers and yard signs in favor and against the tax that would pay to expand early childhood education.
The tax on beverage distributors would add about 25 cents to the cost of a can of soda, and also apply to sugar-sweetened beverages including sport drinks such as Gatorade, iced teas, caffeinated energy drinks and lemonade. Diet soda and pure juices would be exempt.
Cities that have adopted similar soda taxes since 2014 extend from Philadelphia to the California cities of Berkeley, Oakland and San Francisco.
In New Mexico, proponents of the tax — including Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzales — say it is needed to expand high-quality pre-kindergarten to 3- and 4-year-olds whose families cannot afford or find it — and improve public health in the process by discouraging heavy consumption of sugar.
Opponents have argued the tax may fall heavily on the very working families it intends help, while warning that tax revenues would falter if soda consumption truly were to decline.
Early voting began April 12 and concluded Friday with about 7,800 ballots cast. The city of roughly 80,000 residents has just over 53,000 registered voters.
Spending by rival political action committees topped $3 million during the drawn-out campaign.
The American Beverage Association funneled more than $1.3 million into efforts to defeat the tax. In support of the tax, New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg provided the political action committee Pre-K for Santa Fe with $1.1 million worth of contributions.
Targeted video advertisements have flooded social media feeds for Santa Fe with emotional appeals for and against the tax, featuring restaurant owners, politicians and local parents. On a final snowy weekend of campaigning, canvassers walked from door-to-door and also handed out fliers in English and Spanish at indoor children's soccer tournaments.
Bette Brodsky, 67, a retired state worker in Santa Fe, likened the soda tax to widely accepted taxes on tobacco and alcohol, and said it made perfect sense to her.
"It's not something that's healthy, so let's tax it and use it for something we do need" she said, casting a vote in the final hours of early balloting.
Tax policy experts and advocates from across the country have weighed in, with a soda-tax proposal also pending in Seattle.
"It gets into a very important conversation about the relationship between the taxpayer and state and local government," said Scott Drenkard, director of state projects at the Washington D.C.-based Tax Foundation, who views soda taxes as ineffective and unreliable. "The tax system isn't particularly well disposed to help us change our diets. Instead, we should be relying on education and the advice of our doctors."