NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:
Sotheby's Inc., up $6.30 to $46.39
The auction house had a strong fourth quarter and said it expects to do well as the art market recovers.
AES Corp., down 79 cents to $11.14
The power company's fourth-quarter results and outlook fell short of Wall Street estimates.
Kroger Co., down $1.07 to $32.22
Grocery stores and other household products companies slipped on Monday.
Tegna Inc., up 86 cents to $25.66
The broadcast and digital media company's fourth-quarter profit was greater than expected.
Verizon Communications Inc., down 66 cents to $49.94
Phone company stocks struggled as bond yields bounced back from a steep decline Friday.
National Oilwell Varco, up $1.31 to $41.10
With the price of oil rising, shares in energy companies made gains after a string of recent losses.
Shutterstock Inc., down $8.61 to $42.02
The online marketplace for royalty-free images and videos had a weak fourth quarter and its sales guidance disappointed analysts.
American Woodmark Corp., up $4.25 to $85.30
The cabinet maker reported a bigger profit and better sales than expected.