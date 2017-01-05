The Dillard's department store at Moline's SouthPark Mall will be converted into one of the company's clearance centers, a Dillard's spokeswoman said Thursday.
The store's 70 employees will be offered jobs at the new center or at the NorthPark department store, Julie Johnson Bull said. They were notified of the change Tuesday.
"Importantly, our commitment to the area remains strong and our commitment to the associates remains strong," she said.
The Little Rock, Arkansas-based Dillard's operates 300 stores in 29 states as well as 25 of the clearance centers.
"The store will immediately receive clearance merchandise from all the Dillard's in the region and operate under a clearance format,'' she said, adding that shoppers will find "deeply discounted" prices.
The store will be completely converted to a clearance center by early February.
With the change, Bull said "Quad-City shoppers will have two different formats to shop."