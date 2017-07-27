FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, file photo, a Southwest Airlines plane takes off from Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla. Southwest Airlines Co. reports earnings, Thursday, July 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

 Wilfredo Lee

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $746 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.23. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.24 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $5.74 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.73 billion.

Southwest shares have risen 19 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 11 percent. The stock has increased 55 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LUV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LUV

