DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $746 million.
On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.23. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.24 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.
The airline posted revenue of $5.74 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.73 billion.
Southwest shares have risen 19 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 11 percent. The stock has increased 55 percent in the last 12 months.
—————
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LUV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LUV
—————
Keywords: Southwest Airlines, Earnings Report, Priority Earnings