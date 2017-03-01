Jennifer Kakert and Nasreen Khan have unlocked a piece of downtown Davenport history to open up The Vault Beauty Lounge & Urban Retreat.
As the name suggests, the new spa occupies what had been the safety deposit box vault in the former Union Savings Bank & Trust, or what is now the Union Arcade building. After nearly a year of business planning and five months of historical renovations, the co-owners have converted the vacant space into a modern spa and beauty lounge.
"We wanted a space that fosters new ideas and creativity because that's more my tempo,'' said Nasreen, who also is the general manager and a licensed esthetician.
The Vault, which opened Feb. 1, provides a variety of health and beauty services, including skin care treatments, massages, tanning, waxing and nail care. The services also are available to groups, including bridal parties, and can include cocktails and refreshments.
"Our clients get the vision; they understand what we were trying to do," Nasreen said Wednesday in the renovated space that mixes historical and chic. "They like that's it's different."
Kakert, who is chief financial officer for Financial District Properties (FDP) — the Union Arcade's owner — brings her financial background to the new partnership and both women's first business venture. The pair met after Kakert became a client of Khan, who later moved into one of the Union Arcade's loft apartments.
The former bank turned office building was converted into lofts in 2015 by FDP, a development company owned by Rodney Blackwell. Kakert said the original plan was to use the vault for building storage.
To enter The Vault's main room, clients pass through the bank's original metal security gate. Lining the long, narrow room are private treatment rooms and a banquette of seating for pedicures. They occupy what was known as coupon booths — the private areas where customers would open their safe deposit boxes, Kakert said.
The room also features restored woodwork, a marble floor and crown molding atop the 13-foot ceilings, all of which were original to the space. The actual vault, which Kakert said began as one large room, has been converted into five private treatment rooms and a waiting room. Entrance is through the vault's door.
The co-owners expect to draw clientele from downtown businesses and residents, especially from the 68 loft apartments that sit above in the Union Arcade.
"Who doesn't want a massage when they come home?" Kakert said.