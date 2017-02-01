A new leadership event plans to use a speed-dating style activity next week to promote mentoring among Quad-City women of all ages.
"Momentum: A Speed Mentoring Event" will be from 5:30-8 p.m., Monday, Feb. 6, at Royal Neighbors of America Home Office, 230 16th St., Rock Island. The event is a partnership between Dress for Success Quad-Cities and Lead(H)er. It is sponsored by Royal Neighbors Foundation.
Organizer Krista Kirchner said the evening's activities will help women learn about each other including their interests, careers, backgrounds and leadership journeys. "It's like speed dating, that's where the concept came from," she said.
The event will include networking activities and heavy hors d-oeuvres and drinks. It also will include speakers Ginny Wilson-Peters, president and owner of Integrity Integrated Inc., and Brandy Donaldson, the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce's marketing and communications director.
The event is the brainchild of Kirchner, who as Dress for Success Quad-Cities' 2016-2017 Community Action Project delegate, was tasked to create a leadership project. Delegates who attend the national leadership conference return to their communities to develop projects that "pay it forward and impact their community," she said, adding "I chose mentoring because it's a lifelong passion of mine to see other women be successful and grow."
Kirchner and Dress for Success also partnered with Sarah Stevens, executive director of Lead(H)er, a new local nonprofit that connects young professional women with experienced leaders to fuel career and community engagement.
Kirchner said event participants will be invited to participate with Lead(H)er program either as a mentor or mentee.
The event is free and open to all Quad-City women. To register, visit leadherqc.org/momentum.