NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Darden Restaurants Inc., up $2.61 to $92.69

The owner of Olive Garden and other chain restaurants beat Wall Street's earnings forecasts and gave an upbeat outlook.

Alphabet Inc., down $24 to $948.09

The European Union slapped a record $2.7 billion fine on the parent company of Google for taking advantage of its dominance in online searches.

Sprint Corp., up 17 cents to $8.18

The Wall Street Journal reported that Charter and Comcast are in talks with Sprint about a wireless deal.

T-Mobile US Inc., down $2.14 to $61.01

The Wall Street Journal reported that talks between T-Mobile and Sprint are on hold while Sprint discusses a deal with Charter and Comcast.

Kohl's Corp., up 89 cents to $38.41

The retailer announced it had appointed Bruce Besanko as chief financial officer. Besanko had held the same role at Supervalu.

Rite Aid Corp., down 31 cents to $3.74

The New York Post reported that despite some recent optimism, doubts remain about whether Walgreen will wind up buying Rite Aid.

FactSet Research Systems Inc., down 44 cents to $165.65

The financial data firm posted revenue that fell slightly short of analysts' forecasts.

J.C. Penney Co., up 15 cents to $4.82

An analyst upgraded the stock to hold from sell, saying the struggling retailer should be able to meet its sales target for the year.

