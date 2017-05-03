NEW YORK (AP) — Sprint Corp. on Wednesday reported a narrower fiscal fourth-quarter loss on higher equipment revenue, but the results still fell short of expectations.
The Overland Park, Kansas company lost $283 million, or 7 cents per share, during the quarter, cutting its loss in half from a year ago. The average estimate of 20 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.
The wireless carrier's revenue rose 5.8 percent to $8.54 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Nineteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.97 billion.
The company said it added 42,000 customers for its contract-based wireless plans, the most lucrative plans for the company. It added 22,000 customers during the same period a year ago.
For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $1.21 billion, or 30 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $33.35 billion.
Sprint shares have increased nearly 8 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.
