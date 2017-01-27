NEW YORK (AP) — Starbucks Corp., down $2.34 to $56.12
The coffee chain reported weak sales growth as its popular mobile payment app caused bottlenecks in some stores.
Juniper Networks Inc., down $1.05 to $26.67
The computer networking equipment maker had a strong quarter but projected a smaller-than-expected profit for the first quarter.
Microsoft Corp., up $1.51 to $65.78
The technology giant posted strong earnings as its focus on online services and business software continued to please investors.
Wynn Resorts Ltd., up $7.58 to $103.08
The casino company's revenue was better than analysts expected.
Colgate-Palmolive Co., down $3.56 to $64.68
The consumer goods company disclosed weak sales and its forecast for 2017 disappointed Wall Street.
Chevron Corp., down $2.76 to $113.79
The oil company's fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations.
Helmerich & Payne Inc., down $2.43 to $72.68
Energy companies slumped Friday as oil and gas prices turned lower.
C.R. Bard Inc., up $11.88 to $238.44
The medical device maker announced a larger profit and greater sales than analysts expected.