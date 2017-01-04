DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Six workers have been fired from a southwestern Iowa disability treatment center after an investigation revealed numerous cases in which patients had been physically or verbally abused, state officials said Wednesday.
In addition to the six firings, six other workers at the Glenwood State Resource Center have resigned and five others were otherwise disciplined, the Department of Human Services officials said. One case is still pending.
The DHS investigation, which began in late September, found that seven patients were physically abused and 13 others were subjected to verbal abuse or neglect, DHS spokeswoman Amy McCoy said in a statement. None of the patients needed medical treatment due to the abuse.
The allegations of mistreatment involved patients who reside at four of the 17 homes on the 230-acre campus in southwestern Iowa. Most of the incidents involved night shift workers.
DHS placed staff alleged to have mistreated patients on administrative leave pending investigations and notified the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals and local law enforcement. The families and guardians of patients who were mistreated were also notified.
"We've taken aggressive employee action and dramatically increased supervision to ensure our patients are safe and treated properly in their homes," said Richard Shults, administrator of Mental Health and Disability Services for DHS. "State facilities do not tolerate mistreatment of patients and we require staff to report concerns immediately."
Workers found to have abused a patient may be placed on a Central Abuse Registry and may be subject to criminal prosecution.
The facility has increased supervision of staff, increased the frequency of middle and top management rounds of homes at varying times and is retraining supervisors and managers on the signs and symptoms of mistreatment. Staff members also are required to be retrained on the standards of patient treatment and reporting suspected mistreatment.
Glenwood serves about 230 people with behavioral challenges or medical conditions that require intensive, active treatment. It employees 770 workers.
In 2009, the state-run home paid a fine of $11,500 after Timothy Alexander, 26, died after a seizure. His estate sued, alleging that poor supervision contributed to his death. The state settled the case for $100,000.