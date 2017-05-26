CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Department of Transportation has recognized six airports with 2017 Airport of the Year awards.
The awards were presented Thursday at the Illinois Aviation Conference in Champaign.
Primary Airport of the Year is Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in Marion. Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling was named Reliever Airport of the Year. The top airport in General Aviation with a runway greater than 5,000 feet is Macomb Municipal Airport . General Aviation honors for a field with a runway shorter than 5,000 feet is Sparta Community Airport and Heliport of the Year went to Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn says the aviation community in the state "helps Illinois to strengthen its status as the transportation hub of North America."
He says the awards recognize their dedication.