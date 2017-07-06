COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (AP) — Steel Dynamics says it will spend at least $75 million on upgrading and expanding a northeastern Indiana plant.
The Fort Wayne-based company said its plans for the plant near Columbia City include new rolling equipment, storage buildings and road improvements. Construction is expected to be finished by the end of next year.
The company says the project will allow the plant to produce 240,000 tons of new steel products a year. The plans include adding about 30 jobs at the plant, which now has about 700 full-time workers.
Steel Dynamics executive Chris Gionti says the project at the plant about 10 miles west of Fort Wayne will help diversify the company's production.