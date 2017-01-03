Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch announced Tuesday that Sterilite Corp of Townsend, Maryland, is planning a new facility in the city.
Sterilite's deal to bring 500 jobs over five years to Davenport is contingent on local and state incentives. Actions are expected later this month.
The planned 2.5 million square foot facility would be the largest building in the city, officials say. It would be located at the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center, near the new Kraft Heinz facility.
This is a free breaking news update.
