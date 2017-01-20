The Iowa Economic Development Authority on Friday approved $1 million in direct financial assistance as well as tax benefits for a Massachusetts-based plastics housewares company that plans to build a $73 million new manufacturing plant in Davenport.
Davenport officials announced at the start of the year that Sterilite Corp. of Townsend, Massachusetts, would build the 2.5 million square-foot plant in the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center, creating 500 jobs over five years.
Officials say that 400 of the jobs will pay in the $12 to $16 per hour range, but 100 of the positions will pay in excess of $18.75 per hour. Those 100 jobs qualified the company for state assistance from Iowa's High Quality Jobs program, which provides assistance to companies to offset some of the cost of locating or expanding in the state.
In addition to the cash assistance, the state is providing $2.1 million in sales, service and use tax refunds to the company.
The board also Friday approved Latham Pool Products for tax benefits from the program for a project in DeWitt.
Latham, the largest manufacturer of pool components and accessories in North America, is making a $2 million capital investment in the town and will create 23 jobs, the state said. Of those, three of the jobs meet the program's qualifying wage of $18.36 per hour.
The value of the tax benefits will be $53,040, according to state documents. Most of that is an investment tax credit.
The company plans to lease and renovate an existing building and surrounding ground to create a 45,000 square foot manufacturing facility and outdoor warehouse in DeWitt, the state said.
The state incentives for the Sterilite project come as Davenport officials move toward giving approval to $17.7 million in local incentives for the project. The City Council this week agreed to put the incentives on a fast track for approval next week.
The new plant will be the largest industrial facility in the city, according to city officials. They have said they expect construction to begin this spring, with the plant to open in 2018.