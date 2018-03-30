Production is set to begin Monday at Sterilite Corp.'s new Davenport plastic housewares plant in the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center, a company spokesman said Friday.
"The plan has been to start in early April," said Peter Stone, a company representative for the company founded by his great grandfather. "It will be a staged startup as we get up and running."
The Davenport plant, first announced in January 2017, will be the seventh U.S. manufacturing and warehouse facility for Sterilite, the largest manufacturer of plastic wares in North America. Other operations include: Townsend, Massachusetts, also home to Sterilite's headquarters; Birmingham, Alabama; Lake Havasu City, Arizona; Massillon, Ohio; Ennis, Texas; and Clinton, South Carolina.
Meanwhile, construction continues on the 2.6-million-square-foot manufacturing plant. The plant is located in the north Davenport industrial park, which is led by the Greater Davenport Redevelopment Corp. (GRDC), a non-profit partnership between the city of Davenport, Scott County and other investors.
"(Remaining construction) hopefully will be done this year," Stone said.
The general contractor is Harrison, Walker and Harper, a Paris, Texas, firm that has built other facilities for Sterilite.
Stone said Davenport will produce a variety of the company's storage and plastics products similarly to its other facilities.
The sprawling Sterilite plant is located near the new Kraft Heinz plant, which became operational last fall.
Stone said recruiting has been successful, but he could not say how many employees have been hired. The work force has been training for months ahead of the production start.
"One of the big reasons we came to Iowa was for the workforce," Stone said, thanking Eastern Iowa Community Colleges for its assistance.
Sterilite initially said the plant will create 500 new jobs within five years. "That's the goal," he added.
Of the eventual workforce, 400 jobs would pay in the $12-$16 range, while the rest would earn at least $18.75 per hour.
"This was really about finding a good geographic location for a shipping point to serve our customers," he said.
As part of the development agreement with Davenport, the company received $18 million in incentives through infrastructure improvements and company rebates. They included a $3 million forgivable loan and $8.3 million in property taxes through 15 years of tax-increment financing rebates. Infrastructure work includes $1.3 million in utility improvements, a $1.8 million rail spur and $3.3 million in road and intersection improvements.
Construction continues on $3.3 million in road and intersection improvements planned. A $2.6 million Revitalize Iowa's Sound Economy grant will help cover the cost of a new truck entrance on Division Street and an employee entrance on Slopertown Road and at the intersection of Slopertown and Division.
"We've been working hard to get this facility up and running and are excited to have a home in Iowa," Stone said.