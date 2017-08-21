If you are interested in discussing leadership topics of the day with some of the Quad-Cities' community leaders, there still is room at the Seat At The Table event.
Organized by IWLC Quad-Cities, the event is a networking and development event designed to promote open discussions between participants and a community and business leaders. Each Seat At The Table event will be held Sept. 14 from 6-9 p.m. and focus on a different issue.
Deanna Woodall, regional manager for IWLC Quad-Cities, said the event includes 10 separate, simultaneous dinner parties led by different Table Hosts. The 10 dinners can host a total of 150 people with 15 at each table.
"I'd love to see it sold out," she said, adding that "we're getting real close."
Seat at the Table was founded in 2016 by The Women's Connection, the former Quad-Cities' leadership organization which merged earlier this year with the statewide Iowa Women Lead Change, or IWLC.
This year, participation in the Seat at The Table was opened up to men, some of whom are Table Hosts, Woodall said. About 10 percent of the registrations are from male community leaders.
"I think they are a very important part of this conversation. Simply put, men need women and women need men in the workplace..." she said, adding "We both have something to say. We both have to be heard."
To participate, the cost is $50 per person.
The presenting sponsor is Lexus of Quad-Cities.
Here is a look at the topics and Seat At The Table hosts:
Table 1: Don't Be Afraid of a Challenge; hosted by Jennifer Rowe, retired business owner and community volunteer; at Biaggi's Italian Restaurant Wine Room.
Table 2: Men Who Support Women Leaders; Rob Woodall, Arconic Davenport Works vice president of operations.
Table 3: Equality and Equity in the Workplace; Randy Moore, Iowa American Water Co. president/CEO.
Table 4: Why Women Should Run For Office; Maggie Tinsman, former Iowa state senator and co-founder of 50-50 in 2020.
Table 5: Volunteer Leadership — Good for the Community and You; Joe Slavens, CEO/president of Northwest Bank & Trust.
Table 6: Learning From One Another: Mentoring Moments; Joe Rives, vice president of Western Illinois University-Quad-Cities and Planning.
Table 7: Yoga and Self-Care for the Busy Woman; Melissa Wright, certified yoga instructor and oncology social worker at Gilda's Club Quad-Cities.
Table 8: Do What You Say and Say What You Mean/Dr. Seuss and the Imperative for Integrity in These Troubling Times; Pat Shouse, UnityPoint Health Trinity vice president of patient and community advocacy, and Colleen Rafferty, Ten Friends Blow Dry & Style House and former Women's Connection executive director. Limited to 12 guests.
Table 9: Are We Coming or Going? Heidi Parkhurst, Merrill Lynch/Bank of America, and Steve McCann, retired partner from RSM US LLP.
Table 10: Embracing Creativity Throughout Your Life; Nancy Renkes, River Bend Foodbank development director, and Beth Darnell, DMW Design principal.
For more information on the Seat at the Table hosts and locations, visit iwlcleads.org. To make a reservation, email deanna.woodall@IWLCLeads.org or call her at 563-275-8749.