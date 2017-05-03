NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are slipping Wednesday as media, technology and health care companies trade lower. Investors aren't thrilled with Apple's first-quarter results, which included lower-than-expected iPhone sales. The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, but bond yields and banks are rising as investors feel that rates will increase soon.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,386 as of 2:50 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average added 3 points to 20,952. The Nasdaq composite sank 29 points, or 0.5 percent, to 6,066. The Russell 2000 index, which tracks smaller companies, declined 11 points, or 0.8 percent, to 1,388.
FED: As expected, the Federal Reserve left its key interest rate unchanged. It said economic growth slowed as inflation stayed low and spending didn't increase much. However it expects economic growth to pick up and said inflation should eventually reach its target of 2 percent. Experts think it's likely the central bank will raise rates in June, as it did last December and again in March.
THE QUOTE: Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist for LPL Financial, said he agrees with the Federal Reserve that the economy will improve after its sluggish growth in the first quarter.
"Earnings have been strong across the board," he said. "The economy isn't quite as weak as that GDP (report) makes it look."
Detrick said he thinks the Fed will raise interest rates two more times this year.
CHANNEL CHANGER: Media companies slumped after Time Warner, the owner of HBO and TBS, said revenue from cable advertising fell in the first quarter. Time Warner has agreed to be bought by AT&T, so its stock didn't move much, but its competitors slumped. Walt Disney shed $2.97, or 2.6 percent, to $111.40 while CBS sank $2.47, or 3.8 percent, to $63.19 and Viacom lost $2.95, or 6.7 percent, to $41.30 and Twenty-First Century Fox gave up $1.56, or 5.1 percent, to $28.87.
APPLE ON HOLD: Apple's first-quarter iPhone sales and projections for the current quarter weren't quite as good as analysts hoped. Apple stagnated in late 2015 and for much of 2016 as iPhone sales slowed down and then fell for the first time, but its stock has rallied in recent months. It closed at an all-time high Tuesday but shook off an early loss. It slipped 10 cents to $147.41 in the afternoon. Earlier it fell 2.2 percent.
Also down were cloud services provider Akamai Technologies, which forecast weak revenue in the second quarter as demand from gaming customers slows, and payroll and human resources company Automatic Data Processing, which said it didn't book as much new business. Akamai stock gave up $10.01, or 16 percent, to $52.49 and ADP lost $6.88, or 6.6 percent, to $97.13.
FEELING A CHILL: Health care companies traded lower. Biotech drugmaker Gilead Sciences reported disappointing profit and revenue as sales of its hepatitis C drugs Sovaldi and Harvoni plunged in all major markets, and its stock gave up $1.61, or 2.3 percent, to $66.98.
Irish generic drug maker Perrigo said its offices were searched as part of a Justice Department investigation into pricing by generic drug companies. Perrigo dropped $4.54, or 6 percent, to $71.69. Several other companies have previously disclosed subpoenas connected to that probe, including Mylan and Lannett. Mylan fell $1.10, or 2.9 percent, to $37.07. Lannett reported results that missed forecasts as drug pricing remained weak, and the stock tumbled $4.80, or 17.7 percent, to $22.35.
BONDS: Bond prices turned lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.31 percent from 2.29 percent. That helped banks trade higher.
ENERGY: U.S. benchmark crude added 16 cents to $47.82 a barrel in New York. On Tuesday U.S. crude oil closed at its lowest price since mid-November. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 33 cents to $50.79 a barrel in London.
DEALS: Wireless spectrum license company Straight Path Communications continued to soar. It said it's received an all-stock offer worth $135.96 per share from an undisclosed buyer. AT&T had agreed to pay $95.63 per share. The company said it informed AT&T that the new offer is superior, and AT&T will have three days to decide if it wants to raise its offer.
Straight Path's stock jumped $27.68, or 22 percent, to $153.50.
Insurer OneBeacon agreed to be bought by Canada's Intact Financial Corp. for $18.10 a share, or $1.7 billion. Its stock jumped $2.50, or 15.9 percent, to $18.20.
OTHER ENERGY TRADING: Wholesale gasoline added 2 cents to $1.53 a gallon. Heating oil stayed at $1.47 a gallon. Natural gas rose 3 cents to $3.23 per 1,000 cubic feet.
METALS: Gold fell $8.50 to $1,248.50 an ounce. Silver lost 29 cents to $16.55 an ounce. Copper dropped 9 cents, or 3.5 percent, to $2.54 a pound.
CURRENCY: The dollar rose to 112.35 yen from 112 yen. The euro slid to $1.0916 from $1.0928.
OVERSEAS: The British FTSE 100 retreated 0.2 percent and France's CAC 40 lost 0.1 percent. The DAX of Germany rose 0.2 percent. Markets in Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea were closed for a holiday.
