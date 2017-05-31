SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A report commissioned by a California nursing union suggests funding a single-payer health care system with a sales tax hike and a new tax on business revenue to raise $100 billion a year.
The report released Wednesday was prepared by researchers at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.
It comes as the state Senate nears a Friday deadline to vote on the bill to eliminate health insurance companies and provide government-funded health care for everyone in the state.
The bill is promoted by the California Nurses Association, but the union and lawmakers supporting it have not said how it would be funded.
The union's study suggests a 2.3 percent gross receipts tax and a 2.3 percent sales tax that would be offset for the poorest consumers by a tax credit.