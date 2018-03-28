The Quad-Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau is launching a new survey to ask the public to weigh in on perceptions of the bureau's role, activities and priorities.
"We want (the public) to be part of the conversation," said Kai Swanson, a Rock Island County Board member, who represents the county's forest preserve on the tourism board. "We want to see what the public thinks of our current activities, our current funding schematics and what their ideas might be for improving both of those."
The outreach effort comes as the QCCVB is preparing to do its long-range planning and at a time it is struggling with limited funding resources. With a decrease in state and local funding, the bureau has been forced to reduce staff, cut its marketing budget, and has challenged its efforts to bid on and recruit other tourism events to the Quad-Cities.
Joe Taylor, the QCCVB's president and CEO, said the survey findings will assist the bureau as it tries to determine how to use its funding "to have the greatest return for the Quad-Cities."
According to Taylor, the survey arose out of a strategic planning session last fall with the board and staff. Among the goals identified was the need for the bureau to communicate a regional tourism marketing plan, create a sustainable funding plan for the bureau, expand and enhance its various partnerships, as well as research and develop measurements to demonstrate its economic success.
The 10-question survey asks such things as ranking the importance of the bureau's various responsibilities and what its top priorities should be such as bringing more sporting events/meetings/conventions to the region, management of the visitor's centers and serving visitors when they come to the Quad-Cities.
"We want (the public) to be part of the conversation," Swanson said. "We want people to talk about how does the CVB contribute to the economic development of our community."
To participate in the survey, contact Taylor at jtaylor@visitquadcities.com.