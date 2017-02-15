RENO, Nev. (AP) — Data center company switch has opened the first building in its massive campus near Reno.
Switch's Citadel Campus official opened for business at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center east of Reno-Sparks on Wednesday. The company says northern Nevada now houses the largest data center in the world.
Switch's new building is 1.3 million square feet of data center space.
Prior to Wednesday's opening, the largest single data-center building was in Chicago where the Lakeside Technology Center has 1.1 million square feet.
Switch's first building is part of a larger plan to build the biggest data center campus in the world. The Citadel Campus will be 7.2 million square feet when finished.