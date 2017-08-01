VAN BUREN, N.Y. (AP) — A plastics manufacturing facility in upstate New York has completed a $32 million expansion.
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo celebrated Tessy Plastics Corp.'s growth with a visit to the plant outside Syracuse on Tuesday.
The expansion has already created more than 200 new positions at the facility. Tessy received more than $13 million in state incentives for the project.
Cuomo says the state's investment helped prevent Tessy from expanding in another state and potentially taking the plant's 800 existing jobs with it.