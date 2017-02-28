NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:
Tenet Healthcare Corp., down $3.37 to $19.30
The hospital operator reported a smaller-than-expected profit and gave a weak outlook as fewer patients were admitted.
Charles Schwab Corp., down $1.32 to $40.41
Online brokerages fell after Fidelity and then Schwab said they will cut their commissions for retail brokerage investors.
Perrigo Co., down $9.91 to $74.77
The company said its chief financial officer resigned and it will sell royalty rights to a multiple sclerosis drug.
Priceline Inc., up $92.12 to $1,724.13
The online bookings company posted strong earnings, and other measurements of its business improved.
Target Corp., down $8.14 to $58.77
The retailer had a weak fourth quarter and its estimates for 2017 were also much lower than expected.
Nutrisystem Inc., down $7.30 to $46.50
Investors were pleased with the weight loss company's earnings, sales and projections for 2017.
Hertz Global Holdings Inc., up $2.72 to $22.72
The car rental company recovered some of its recent losses after it disclosed solid fourth-quarter revenue.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc., down $6.10 to $19.85
The restaurant chain said it doesn't plan to sell itself and made a series of management changes.