MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Target Corp. (TGT) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $672 million.
On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of $1.22. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.23 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.
The retailer posted revenue of $16.43 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.28 billion.
For the current quarter ending in November, Target expects its per-share earnings to range from 75 cents to 95 cents.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.34 to $4.54 per share.
Target shares have fallen 25 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 10 percent. The stock has declined 28 percent in the last 12 months.
