With the opening of the 2017 income tax filing season Monday, Quad-City tax preparers are warning that one of this year's key changes will affect those who depend most on their tax refunds.
As part of the IRS' ongoing battle against fraud and identity theft, a new law will delay tax refunds for taxpayers claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit, the EITC, or the Additional Child Tax Credit. To give the IRS more time to verify these returns, Congress is requiring the agency hold back these refunds until at least Feb. 15.
But taxpayers already are being cautioned it could be as late as the week of Feb. 27 before these refunds begin arriving.
The delay — a result of the Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes, or PATH, Act — is designed to give the IRS more time to help detect and prevent tax fraud.
"It's a shock to those people who typically get their refunds the first of February. They'll now be waiting two to three weeks later," said Jim Fromi, the owner of AmeriFile, Moline, with offices in Davenport and Clinton.
The taxpayers who claim these credits traditionally are the first in the door, he said. "The typical EITC filer may have two to three kids and a couple W-2s and they can get in here early. They get all excited."
For those who prefer more time to file and pay, this year has an three additional days. The deadline is Tuesday, April 18, due to April 15 being a Saturday and Emancipation Day, a D.C. holiday, being observed April 17.
Fran Christiansen, a tax analyst and office manager with H&R Block, Bettendorf, said the IRS also has gotten stricter with the EITC, a credit for families with earned income and up to three children. "Now they have to have a little more documentation to prove the children live with them — a school record or a medical record — and it all has to match up."
Despite the inconvenience of the delay, she said at the heart of the law is reducing fraud and identity theft. "There's been so many claims of someone getting someone else's return," she said.
Christiansen, a 13-year tax preparer, said the delay's impact will be widespread. "The people who usually receive the EITC or Additional Child Tax Credit really depend on their refund."
To assist customers, she said H&R has a Refund Advance that helps a customer get part of their refund back early. The loan product, which is approved by a bank, is available at no cost and no interest for customers who pay for tax preparation.
The loan is re-paid with the taxpayer's tax return, Christiansen said.
Fromi said health care reporting rules also still are causing confusion. "Last year was the first year we had to 100 percent report people's health insurance situation because of the Affordable Care Act."
This year, he said, taxpayers who receive health insurance from their employer or purchase their own do not have to wait for Forms 95-B or 95-C to arrive in order to file a return. "But if someone got insurance through healthcare.gov, the marketplace, or Obamacare — they call it a lot of names — they must wait until they get Form 95-A to file."
In addition, the penalty for not having health insurance is rising. "Last year, it was $325. This year, a single taxpayer will pay $695 for not having health insurance," he said. A family with children who do not have insurance face a maximum penalty of $2,085.
"Next year it gets more serious,'' Fromi said, adding "Some know paying the penalty still is cheaper than getting insurance."
But some uniformed taxpayers have been surprised to see a $695 deduction from their refund, he added.
Taxpayers also could face delays in processing and receiving refunds if their Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) has expired. The PATH Act required certain numbers expire as of Jan. 1.
According to the IRS, any ITIN number not used on a tax return at least once in the past three years as well as any number with middle digits of either 78 or 79 (i.e. 9NN-78-NNNN) must be renewed. The process can take as long as 11 weeks during tax filing season.
Christiansen said the area district's 20 H&R offices have about seven preparers specially certified to assist taxpayers with obtaining ITINs.
These numbers are used by people who have tax-filing or payment obligations, but are not eligible for a Social Security number.
Even with the known delays, Fromi suggests taxpayers file as early as they can. The first day to electronically file a federal return is Monday.
Iowa and Illinois taxpayers also should expect delays in their state returns this year. "It's likely the Iowa returns that include the EITC also could be delayed until the first of March," Fromi said, adding that the Iowa Department of Revenue is reaching out to many taxpayers by letter.
"If you receive that correspondence there will be a callback number to the examiner listed," he said, warning taxpayers that neither the IRS or Department of Revenue will ever call a taxpayer.
As a fraud prevention measure, the Illinois Department of Revenue anticipates direct deposit refunds to be issued four weeks from the time of filing.
"Once you have your stuff ready there's no reason to delay having it prepared or filing it," Fromi said. "If (the IRS) opens it earlier, you're going to want to be in."