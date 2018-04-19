Two months ago, the Quad-City tourism bureau's board announced its longtime president and CEO, Joe Taylor, would retire at the end of the year.
But the incoming CVB board chairman confirmed Thursday that Taylor's contract had not been renewed past Dec. 31.
"Joe announced a couple of years ago his intention of eventually retiring and every year he asked for a renewal of his contract," said Tim Huey, the 2018 chairman of the Quad-Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau, or QCCVB. "This year, the board declined to renew his contract for one more year."
Taylor resigned his post Wednesday, effective June 1, to become the executive director at the Evansville (Indiana) Convention & Visitors Bureau.
"Evansville offered an opportunity for me to continue in tourism and management of a destination, which I was wanting to do," he said in an interview Thursday. He declined to discuss the circumstances of his announcement.
"We want to look at things in a positive light, and the board wants to take the CVB in a new direction with new leadership," said Huey, who also is Scott County's planning and development director.
After a board meeting and closed session in March, the bureau's board chairwoman, Deanna Jensen-Valliere, said the board had voted to accept Taylor's request to retire. Asked Thursday if his contract had not been renewed, she said "As we stated at the March 1 meeting, we accepted Joe's request to retire. Joe has been acknowledging signs of retirement for the past three years.
"Definitely everything pointed to his retirement with this request," she said, adding she was surprised he had accepted another job. "People change their mind all the time. But we totally appreciate everything he's done for the Quad-Cities and the community and wish him the best future."
Taylor said he will not receive a retirement or severance package.
"I think I'm more than happy with Evansville and the opportunity it presents," said Taylor, who will move there with his wife, Kathy. "One thing that is very appealing, is it is similar to the Quad-Cities in terms of size, population, it's on a major river and has 4,000 hotel rooms compared to 6,000 here."
Taylor was chosen from 63 candidates to replace the retiring director, Bob Warren, after a nationwide search.
“We are confident that Joe will bring the energy, skills and knowledge necessary to keep our positive momentum moving forward for years to come,” John Chaszar, the president of the Evansville CVB Board of Commissioners, said in a news release. "We look forward to Joe leading our team.”
Huey, who also was surprised to learn about Taylor's new job, said "Joe did a great job for the CVB and I'm not surprised Evansville sees him as a good person to lead their organization."
Jensen-Valliere said the search process now is in a different situation. The board had already budgeted money in the current fiscal year and next fiscal year to conduct an executive search. The money was split over two fiscal years because Taylor's contracts were on a calendar year schedule.
"We now are a little bit more concerned about time. Where we thought we'd have Joe until the end of the year with his retirement now, that puts us in a mode where we have to work quicker."
She said the executive board and full board will discuss the search process, and the possibility of hiring a search firm, at meetings next week.
Huey said they do not want to rush the process. "We want to find the right candidate. It won't be before Joe leaves."
Taylor is the second Quad-City leader to move on Evansville. Tara Barney, the former Quad-Cities Chamber CEO, was hired as the new CEO of the Southwest Indiana Chamber, which is based in Evansville.
"I think it's very cool for Joe," Barney said of Taylor's new post. "There are a lot of things here that are similar to the Quad-Cities. We're on the Ohio River and have a big manufacturing economy. We have new convention facilities, new hotels and a sports emphasis, and Joe certainly has that skill set."
The Evansville CVB and chamber are independent of one another, just like the Quad-Cities. The organizations work together and serve a regional area in southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and a piece of southeast Illinois, Barney said. "There's a bunch of people here that are interested in working with him here."
The similarities gave him a competitive advantage, Taylor said. For example, the Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball tournament, which has played in the Quad-Cities for the past three years, is made up of 10 teams, including the University of Evansville. The management company of the Davenport RiverCenter had managed the Ford Center in Evansville. In addition, downtown Evansville has just opened a new hotel and is building another, which will return the need for meetings and conventions to the downtown core — which is similar to downtown Davenport.
"The more research I did, the more I found out about these connections. It was not just a complete move to an unknown destination," he added. "It's a regional CVB on a major river and that's what I've been working with the last 20 years. Those factors led them to decide I was the right person for the job."