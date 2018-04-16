As the new TBK Bank Sports Complex gets ready to play ball, the sports and entertainment complex has more than 200 jobs to fill.
"Our first baseball tournament is May 4, so all our kitchen staff has to be ramped up by then (for the concessions stands)," said Kira Brabeck, marketing director for BettPlex, the facility's parent company.
A two-day job fair will be Sunday and Monday at the Waterfront Convention Center, Quad-City Room, in downtown Bettendorf. The fair's hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and 2-8 p.m. Monday.
The $45 million campus, still under construction at Middle and Forest Grove roads in Bettendorf, will include indoor and outdoor fields, indoor basketball and sand volleyball courts, a fitness center and an two-story High 5 Lanes & Games entertainment center.
The sports complex and bowling/entertainment center will employ full- and part-time positions. Brabeck said 80 percent of the jobs are part-time and the majority will be food and beverage staff for the High 5 & Games facility. The sports side of the operation will hire between 30-75 people. Applicants on the food and beverage staff should be 18 or older. For game attendant positions, applicants can be as young as 16.
Management staff will be hiring for jobs including front desk, receptionists, retail store associates, spot crew, cleaning crew, kitchen staff, concessions, party room hosts, game room attendants, as well as bowling attendants, technicians and mechanics. There also are management positions and a bookkeeper position.
Brabeck said concession staff will begin training May 1, while all other servers, greeters, cooks, bartenders, restaurant managers and other jobs will begin training May 9.
The High 5 Lanes & Games will open May 29. But throughout May, she said "we'll have different groups coming in so we can have soft (opening) training."
The indoor portion of TBK will not be open until June 15.
Job seekers do not have to register to attend, but will fill out applications on site and meet staff. They are encouraged to dress appropriately.