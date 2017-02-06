OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — TD Ameritrade clients continued looking for opportunities to buy stocks in January as the overall market soared to new heights.
The online brokerage said Monday its Investor Movement Index increased to 5.71 in January from December's 5.48.
The six-point index based on what investors are buying and selling in their TD Ameritrade accounts.
TD Ameritrade's Nicole Sherrod says investors sold some stocks to take profits, but continued looking for other equity investments.
Some of the most popular buys in January were JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America and Nvidia Corp.
Some of the most commonly sold stocks included Apple, Tesla, Alcoa, Disney and Yahoo.