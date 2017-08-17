Tech companies banishing extremists after Charlottesville

This photo combo of images shows, clockwise, from upper left: a Google sign at a store in Hialeah, Fla., the Twitter app displayed on a smartphone, PayPal headquarters in San Jose, Calif., and the Facebook app displayed on an iPad. It took a violent rally to get tech companies, such as these and others, to do what civil rights groups have been calling for for years: take a firmer stand against accounts used to promote hate and violence. (AP Photo)