PHOENIX (AP) — A rival company is suing Taser International over the loss of the Phoenix police force's body camera contract.
The Arizona Republic reports (http://bit.ly/2lbQUAu ) that Phoenix announced in September that police technology company VieVu won a $3.6 million contract to outfit the city's police force with body cameras. But City Council members delayed the vote that would have made the deal official and scrapped the agreement altogether in January.
City officials say they will soon redo the bidding process to allow the new Phoenix police chief a say in the process.
Attorneys for VieVu, however, say the Scottsdale-based Taser company launched an aggressive outreach campaign to convince Phoenix officials to reconsider the contract.
Taser says it does not comment on potential or pending litigation. Phoenix city officials also declined to comment.
