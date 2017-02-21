BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — TerraForm Global Inc. on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.9 million in its third quarter.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The owner of clean power generation assets posted revenue of $55.1 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $4.60. A year ago, they were trading at $2.85.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLBL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLBL

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

_____

Keywords: TerraForm Global, Earnings Report

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tags