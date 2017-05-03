PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) _ Tesla Inc. (TSLA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $330.3 million in its first quarter.
The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of $2.04 per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.33 per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 55 cents per share.
The electric car maker posted revenue of $2.7 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.56 billion.
Tesla shares have climbed 46 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $311.02, an increase of 34 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSLA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSLA
_____
Keywords: Tesla, Earnings Report, Priority Earnings