BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Electric car company Tesla says it will be unable to sell cars in Louisiana, under a bill Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed into law.

Tesla enthusiasts had urged the Democratic governor to veto the legislation, but it was on a list of signed measures released by Edwards' office Tuesday.

The electric car brand is sold through a direct-to-customer model, rather than the franchise dealership relationships other auto manufacturers use. The bill strips language in law that allows limited exemptions to a Louisiana ban on manufacturer-to-consumer sales.

Tesla claims the new language, added into a bill dealing with another vehicle issue, is an effort by auto dealers to limit competition. The Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association says existing law already prohibited Tesla from operating without dealers.

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

___

Senate Bill 107: www.legis.la.gov

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags