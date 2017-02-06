If you go

What: 23rd annual Quad-City Regional Auto Show

Where: RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport

When: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Cost: $6 for everyone 13 years old and older. $3 for children 7-12 years old. Sunday is family day. Children 12 and under can get in free with a paying adult.