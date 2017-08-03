NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Kellogg Co., up $2.92 to $70.36

The maker of Frosted Flakes, Pop Tarts and Eggo waffles said sales fell, but not as much as analysts expected.

Tesla Inc., up $21.20 to $347.09

The electric car company said it is confident it can meet its production goals for the new Model 3 sedan.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., down $7.50 to $23.75

The generic drug maker cut its annual projections after U.S. sales tumbled in the second quarter.

AmerisourceBergen Corp., down $9.56 to $81.71

The prescription drug company said it expects weaker revenue growth.

Hologic Inc., down $3.76 to $39.91

The medical device maker gave a disappointing revenue forecast following a mixed fiscal third quarter.

Aetna Inc., up $3.80 to $158.54

The health insurer raised its annual profit forecast after a strong quarterly report.

Global Payments Inc., down 26 cents to $95.15

The electronics payment processing company will buy the sports and communities units of business software company Active Network for $1.2 billion.

Mallinckrodt PLC, down $1.95 to $41.62

The company said the Department of Justice is investigating its promotion and sales practices for several opioid pain drugs.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., up $9.70 to $89.09

The publisher of "Grand Theft Auto" video games raised its annual sales estimate after a strong first quarter.

3D Systems Corp., down $3.62 to $13.39

The maker of 3D printers fell short of analyst estimates and cut its annual forecasts.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Angry
0
Sad
0
Funny
0
Wow
0
Love
0

Tags