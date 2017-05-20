IRVING, Texas (AP) — Exxon Mobil Corp. plans to open Mobil-branded gasoline stations in Mexico.
Irving-based Exxon says the first station will open in central Mexico during the second half of 2017. Additional Mobil stations south of the border are scheduled to open later this year.
Exxon, in a statement Wednesday, said the company plans to invest about $300 million in fuels logistics, product inventories and marketing over the next 10 years. The oil and gas company says the Mobil-branded stations will feature its new signature line of advanced Synergy gasoline and diesel fuels.
Exxon says it's had a presence in Mexico for more than 130 years with other businesses and sales, including chemicals and Mobil-branded lubricants, plus interests in oil and gas exploration.