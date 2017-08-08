GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A Texas real estate services provider plans to add 150 jobs in South Carolina.
The Greenville News reported that RealPage plans to add the jobs at its customers-contact center in Greenville next year.
RealPage offers business-to-business and business-to-customer services for the rental housing market, from senior living centers to student apartments.
Company vice president Randy Johns said the business has 350 employees in Greenville now. The employees answer phone calls, emails or instant messages 24 hours a day from renters or potential renters about available properties or maintenance on properties owned by RealPage's customers.
